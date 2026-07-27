Tori Kelly, Demi Lovato, Wayne Brady and Billy Porter Battle It Out in a Riff-Off

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Tori Kelly, Demi Lovato, Wayne Brady and Billy Porter went head-to-head in a vocal riff-off challenge on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, turning the studio into a friendly competition of vocal runs and improvised riffs among four performers known for their range. The segment put the guests' vocal chops on display in a format built for spontaneous back-and-forth rather than a rehearsed performance.

Wayne Brady has made previous stops on the program, including a taping where he discussed his children following him into entertainment and took part in an improvisation challenge with host Jennifer Hudson. That history of unscripted, high-energy segments on the show made him a fitting participant for a challenge built around quick, on-the-spot vocal trading.

The riff-off format gave each performer a chance to show off individual style within a shared challenge, with the mix of pop, R&B and theatrical vocal backgrounds represented by Kelly, Lovato, Brady and Porter shaping how the competition played out. The segment leaned on the contrast between the guests' distinct vocal approaches rather than a single genre or style dominating the exchange.

The appearance fits a pattern on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW of pairing musical guests with interactive, performance-driven segments rather than straightforward sit-down interviews. Wayne Brady's prior visit to the show similarly centered on an unscripted challenge with Hudson, underscoring his comfort with the kind of spontaneous format the riff-off required.

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