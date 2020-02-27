SYFY Announces 'We Are Her(oes)' Campaign in Celebration of Women's History Month

In celebration of Women's History Month, Syfy is honoring women who have influenced fandom with a multi-faceted "We Are Her(oes)" campaign throughout the month of March. Presented by the network's female-focused brand Syfy FANGRRLS, this initiative will spotlight content created for and by women across SYFY's linear, digital and social platforms. Every day of the month, the network will feature female-focused original programming and podcasts, marathons and stunts, fresh Syfy WIRE editorial, redesigned branding and unique custom content.

Additionally, Syfy has committed to significantly growing its Syfy FANGRRLS brand throughout 2020 and beyond, by increasing the video, podcast and editorial content made by and for a broad range of women and binary voices.

"Fandom is about coming together to rally around our passions, no matter who you are," said Sandy Deane, Senior Vice President, Syfy WIRE, who also oversees Syfy FANGRRLS. "At SYFY, we celebrate women every day, but this month we're going all out to honor those trailblazers who've influenced genre, storytelling, fandom and the creative arts in inspiring ways. We want to change the narrative around female fandom and give women a platform to celebrate their passions and join the conversation -- not just this March, but all year long."

SYFY's full "We Are Her(oes)" campaign includes:

MARATHONS, ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING & PODCASTS

Throughout the month, SYFY's original programming, movie stunts and new podcasts highlight influential women of genre, including:

Podcast (Available starting Monday, 3/2, here ) -- Season 2 of the popular in the genre , with 20 new episodes airing throughout March "Forgotten Women of Genre"Season 2 of the popular Syfy FANGRRLS podcast will pay homage to 20 women who were instrumental

WYNONNA EARP "Fan-Favorites" Marathons (Friday, 3/6 from 6:30-9:30am; Friday, 3/20 from 6:30-10:30am; Friday, 3/27 from 6-9am on SYFY ) -- Marathons of SYFY's cult favorite series WYNONNA EARP, leading up to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Season 4 during the network's 20 WOMEN TO WATCH IN 2020 special (see below)

"MAN-SEL in Distress" Movie Marathon (Sunday, 3/8 from 9am-11:30pm on SYFY) -- Action movie marathon showcasing strong female characters who are the heroines of their stories -- saving the men in distress. Airing on International Women's Day, titles include Mad Max: Fury Road, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider; Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life; Zombieland; X-Men: First Class ; Power Rangers

VAGRANT QUEEN Series Premiere (Friday, 3/27 at 10/9c on SYFY) -- The premiere of this new 10-episode series kicks off a female-focused night of originals on SYFY. Based on the comic book series from Vault Comics, VAGRANT QUEEN is created by an all-female team of writers and directors

20 WOMEN TO WATCH IN 2020 Documentary Special (Friday, 3/27 at 11/10c on SYFY, directly following the VAGRANT QUEEN premiere) -- This FANGRRLS original documentary special spotlights rising women across film, TV and comics who will make an impact in the genre in 2020

SYFY LOGO, BRANDING & CUSTOM CONTENT

Throughout March, Syfy will transform its logo, on-air bug, and showcase unique custom content that honors female fandom across its linear and digital platforms. Elements include:

Women's History Month-Themed Syfy Logos -- Redesigned Syfy brand logos and on-air bugs will emphasize #GrrlPower

-- Cheeky on-air teasers featuring custom animation that highlights THE VOICE of Syfy FANGRRLS SYFY FANGRRLS "We are Her(oes)" Brand Teasers

"Forgotten Women of Genre" Micro Stories -- Unique editorial-based animations, airing as interstitials, of untold female empowerment stories

"Home-Grown" Network Vignettes -- Custom short-form vignettes celebrating the strong female characters of Syfy series WYNONNA EARP, VAGRANT QUEEN, VAN HELSING and THE MAGICIANS

Fan-Made Syfy Animation Spots -- Fan-made Logo animations made in partnership with content creation platform Tongal will air throughout the month

SYFY FANGRRLS EDITORIAL & DIGITAL

Custom, new Syfy FANGRRLS content debuting throughout Women's History Month will include:

Fangrrls on Film -- Every Friday, Syfy FANGRRLS will feature curated lists of the must-watch genre films made by women. Additionally, while at SXSW, FANGRRLS will spotlight a slate of female-led films via reviews, interviews, and op-eds

Get Rec'd -- Syfy FANGRRLS' special recommendation lists from notable female creators

Grrl Talk -- Each week throughout March, a different fangrrl will share what she's fangrrling over, what fandom means to her, and how she's been empowered or inspired by various genre properties, characters, and creators





