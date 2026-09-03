STOCKHOLM AFTER DARK: SWEDISH NOIR to Arrive on Limited Edition Blu-ray

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Eureka Entertainment is to release STOCKHOLM AFTER DARK: SWEDISH NOIR, a collection of five rarely seen Swedish classics of crime, mystery and noir spanning 1938–1953, including two films starring Ingrid Bergman. Presented on Blu-ray from restorations undertaken by the Swedish Film Institute, STOCKHOLM AFTER DARK: SWEDISH NOIR will be available from 23 November 2026 as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, strictly limited to 2,000 copies and exclusively presented in a hardbound slipcase with collector's book.

From the late 1930s onwards, Sweden became a prolific producer of crime films increasingly characterised by the noir style that eventually found popularity all over the world in the post-war period. They featured some of Sweden's most recognisable stars in the likes of Ingrid Bergman and Eva Henning, and were made with the involvement of some of its greatest writers and directors, including Hasse Ekman, Gustaf Molander and even Ingmar Bergman. Five standout examples of Swedish noir are collected here: A Woman's Face, June Night, While the Door was Locked, While the City Sleeps and Hidden in the Fog.

In A Woman's Face, Ingrid Bergman stars as a disfigured blackmailer whose facial scarring has led her to become embittered and violent – until she is given an opportunity to change her ways. In June Night, Bergman plays a woman who is shot by her lover and, following a trial, flees to Stockholm in the hope of starting a new life. Directed by Hasse Ekman (Girl with Hyacinths), While the Door Was Locked follows the residents of a single apartment block over one fateful night – a night that will end in tragedy. Based on a story concept by Ingmar Bergman, While the City Sleeps profiles a psychopathic young criminal as his gang of teen delinquents begins to fall apart. Finally, Hidden in the Fog stars Eva Henning as a woman suspected of murdering her husband.

Sweden's classic crime films bear all the hallmarks of film noir – expressionistic cinematography, chiaroscuro lighting, femme fatales, cops, criminals and doomed romance – but blend them with a distinctly Scandinavian sensibility, exploring their fascinating social and sexual themes with an unusual frankness. The Masters of Cinema Series is presenting this selection of Swedish noir from restorations by the Swedish Film Institute.

Details

Label: Eureka Entertainment

STOCKHOLM AFTER DARK: SWEDISH NOIR (Masters of Cinema) Limited Edition Three-disc Blu-ray Boxed Set

Ingrid Bergman | Hasse Ekman | Eva Henning | Sven-Eric Gamble

Directors Gustaf Molander | Per Lindberg | Hasse Ekman | Lars-Eric Kjellgren, 1938, 1940, 1946, 1950 and 1953 | 468 minutes (100, 89, 89, 102 and 88 mins)

Sweden | Film Noir / Crime / Thriller / Drama | Language Swedish

1.37:1 OAR | Region B | Cert. TBC | 23 November 2026

Blu-ray Cat. No. EKA70648 | Blu-ray Barcode 5060000706482 | Blu-ray RRP £54.99

Limited Edition Three-Disc Blu-ray Boxed Set Special Features

Limited Edition Hardbound Slipcase and interior packaging featuring new artwork by Mute | Limited Edition 60-page book featuring a new extended introduction to the Swedish crime film by film scholar Fredrik Gustafsson and new notes on all five films in this set by film noir expert Barry Forshaw

Hidden in the Fog presented from a 4K restoration by the Swedish Film Institute

A Woman's Face, June Night, While the Door was Locked and While the City Sleeps presented from 2K restorations by the Swedish Film Institute

Original Swedish mono soundtracks for all five films

Optional English subtitles, newly revised for this release

New audio commentary on A Woman's Face by noir expert Imogen Sara Smith, author of In Lonely Places: Film Noir Beyond the City

New audio commentary on While the Door was Locked by crime cinema expert Sergio Angelini, host of the Tipping My Fedora podcast

New audio commentary on Hidden in the Fog by film historian David Kalat

A Woman's Case – new interview on the early career of Ingrid Bergman with film historian and critic Pamela Hutchinson

Stockholm Stories – new video essay on the depiction of the city in Swedish noir by film critic and author Mikaela Kindblom, director of the Filmstaden Foundation

The Bad Die Young – new video essay on While the City Sleeps and juvenile delinquency in world noir by crime cinema expert Sergio Angelini

Cat Across the Road (Gunnar Skoglund, 1937) – short focused on filmmaking at Gamla Filmstaden in Stockholm, featuring an early appearance by Ingrid Bergman

Rhythm of a City (Arne Sucksdorff, 1947) – expressionist short depicting a day in 1940s Stockholm and winner of the 1949 Academy Award for Best Short Subject

*All extras subject to change

About Eureka Entertainment

Eureka Entertainment is the leading independent distributor of classic silent/early films in the UK, its catalogue also contains World Cinema, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Indie Dramas, Hollywood Classics, Comedy and Thriller films as well as a wide selection of TV titles.

Masters of Cinema

In 2004, Eureka! established the Masters of Cinema Series, a specially curated Blu-ray and DVD collection of classic and world cinema using the finest available materials for home viewing. Films are presented in their original aspect ratio, in meticulous transfers created from recent restorations and / or the most pristine film elements available. The feature presentations are frequently supplemented by short films, documentaries, commentary tracks, deleted scenes, trailers, plus new and vintage footage. Each release also includes an accompanying booklet featuring rare imagery, newly commissioned essays and / or classic writings that take the reader further into the process of the films and the personalities of the filmmakers. Titles that have been showcased within the series include The General (1924, Keaton), Metropolis (1927, Lang), The Old Dark House (1932, Whale), Paths of Glory (1957, Kubrick), Touch of Evil (1958, Welles), Kes (1969, Loach), A Touch of Zen (1971, Hu) and Shoah (1985, Lanzmann).

Eureka Classics

In 2014, Eureka! established Eureka! Classics to highlight a broader selection of cinema, with each release guided by similar principles to its award winning The Masters of Cinema Series. Titles released under Eureka! Classics range from influential cult films such as Blacula (1972, Crain) and Cujo (1983, Teague), alongside beloved classics like Valley Girl (1983, Coolidge), Police Story (1985, Chan), Fright Night (1985, Holland) and The Millionaires' Express (1986, Hung).

For more information, visit Eureka Entertainment's website.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...