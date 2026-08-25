STILL FLIPPING OUT to Premiere on Bravo With Jeff Lewis

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Bravo's 'Still Flipping Out' premieres Monday, September 28, at 9 P.M. ET/PT and streams the next day on Peacock. The new series follows former 'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis as he navigates the demands of his hit SiriusXM show on Radio Andy, an eponymous design empire, and everything in-between.

The king of controlled chaos with a charged personality, Jeff is as outspoken as ever, but this time the mic is always on. As he works to balance his professional and personal lives, his trademark spontaneity collides with the people who work with him, for him and still somehow survive him.

Jeff's world has expanded over the years, though he maintains a tight circle of trusted employees and friends that ground him: his trusted 'number two,' chief-of-staff Shane Douglas, social media manager Annie Sharp, his dedicated SiriusXM show producer Jamison Scala, and his loyal housekeeper Aurora Chavez, who joined the team when her sister Zoila retired. And Jeff is never far from his eclectic friend group – lovingly referred to as the 'chumps' – who make noise on and off his SiriusXM show.

For a sneak peek at the upcoming season, click here.

Coming Up This Season

Jeff finds himself trying to navigate his personal friendships with the demands of his ever-growing business ventures, but blurred lines make this nearly impossible.

When he and Shane decide to invest in a property together, they find themselves in new territory. Shane tries to navigate working with Jeff as both his boss and partner, but the investment proves to be more than they bargained for.

Through his successful SiriusXM show on Radio Andy, Jeff has built a rotating roster of friends turned co-hosts, also known as the 'chumps.' This includes everyone from Molly Sims, Carnie Wilson, and Raven Symone, to Kym Whitley, Jamie Kennedy, Justin Sylvester, Keltie Knight, and Joey Zauzig, all of whom take a turn at the mic. Work and play go together with this tight-knit group, though Jeff is forced to make a tough decision when one of these friends — a 'chump' fan-favorite — crosses the line at a work event.

On the design front, there is no shortage of shakeups as Jeff juggles new clients and prioritizes working on his own residence, the latter of which is proving costly. After he agrees to renovate a fellow chump's home, his penchant for tough love might be too much.

As Jeff's professional network grows and his status as an influencer continues to rise, Annie looks to boost his social media presence despite his reluctance to embrace it.

Andy Cohen, Reza Farahan, Mercedeh 'MJ' Javid, Meredith Marks, Phaedra Parks, Shannon Storms Beador, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and more make appearances and join in on the fun.

'Still Flipping Out' is produced by 32 Flavors, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Michael Beck, Rebecca Hertz, Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen executive produce.

Photo Credit: Danielle Levitt/Bravo



Photo Credit: Danielle Levitt/Bravo

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