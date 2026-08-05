Real Housewives Stars Reunite on TODAY for Franchise's 20th Anniversary

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TODAY marked the 20th anniversary of the Real Housewives franchise by welcoming six of its most recognizable stars to the show's plaza for a red carpet moment. Vicki Gunvalson, LuAnn de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow were each introduced by Andy Cohen, who delivered signature intros for every cast member as they made their entrance.

The gathering brought together women from across the Real Housewives universe, spanning multiple franchise cities and eras of the reality series. Their presence together on the plaza underscored just how far the franchise has traveled since its debut two decades ago, with cast members representing different chapters of the show's run appearing side by side for the celebration.

The segment leaned into the milestone anniversary as its central hook, with TODAY treating the reunion as an occasion to spotlight the franchise's staying power. Cohen's introductions served as a through line for the appearance, tying together personalities from different Housewives installments under one shared celebration.

The red carpet welcome offered a rare joint appearance for cast members who built their profiles on separate iterations of the franchise, giving viewers a chance to see them together outside the context of their individual shows.

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