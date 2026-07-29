THE VALLEY Reunion to Air in Three Parts on Bravo

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Bravo will air a three-part reunion special for THE VALLEY, bringing together the cast to revisit the season's conflicts and personal milestones. Host Andy Cohen sits down with Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez Booko, Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei and Lacy Nicole to discuss the season's fallout and attempts at mending strained friendships. The network reports THE VALLEY is averaging 2.1 million total viewers across platforms, with season three ranking among the top 10 most-watched Bravo seasons of all time on Peacock.

THE VALLEY season three reunion kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The season three finale airs on Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with Danny Booko & Nia Sanchez Booko, Luke Broderick & Kristen Doute, Jason Caperna & Janet Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei and Lacy Nicole to revisit the emotional highs and lows of the season and work toward repairing fractured friendships.

THE VALLEY is averaging 2.1 million total viewers across platforms with season 3 ranking among the top 10 most-watched Bravo seasons of all time on Peacock.

PART 1: WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

Tensions run high as the group from THE VALLEY comes together. Kristen and Nia reflect on their postpartum journeys and marriages now that their daughters are a year old. Brittany comes to term with her dating picker being off. Michelle addresses her love life being in the headlines. Zack calls out Brittany for not having his back. As Lacy joins the reunion stage, things quickly take a turn with Michelle.

PART 2: WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

The reunion continues as Kristen and Luke give an update on their relationship and marriage plans. Lacy and Michelle continue to disagree. Despite their ongoing beef, Janet and Danny share a heartfelt moment as they touch on their experiences with backlash on social media.

PART 3: WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

The reunion concludes as Lala stands firm and challenges the Bookos about Danny's behavior. Kristen breaks down in tears over her previous comments. Janet opens up about her past trauma and how it affects the way she walks through life. Jasmine's new wife Melissa joins as the group celebrates their recent wedding. Benji pops in for the toast.

THE VALLEY is produced by 32 Flavors, part of Sony Pictures Television, and Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa and Brian McCarthy serve as executive producers for 32 Flavors Entertainment, alongside executive producers Jeremiah Smith, Keith Burke, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Ryan Revel.

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