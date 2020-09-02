STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Will Feature The Series' First Trans & Nonbinary Characters

Ian Alexander and Blu del Barrio join the cast.

Variety reports that the upcoming third season of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS ALL ACCESS will feature the series' first trans and nonbinary characters.

Ian Alexander joins the cast to play Gray, a trans man who has spent his life as a Trill planning to be a host for a symbiotic alien species that lives in different hosts over its lifetime.

Blu del Barrio will play Adira, a non-binary character who bonds with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), who are the first same-sex couple in the history of Star Trek. This will be del Barrio's screen debut.

"'Star Trek' has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach," co-showrunner Michelle Paradise said.

"We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy," she continued.

