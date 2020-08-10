SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' Patrick Star Reportedly Landed an Animated Spinoff

Original SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS cast member Bill Fagerbakke is reportedly already working on voice recordings.

Give it up! Raise the sound! SpongeBob SquarePant's BFF is getting his own animated spinoff. Deadline is reporting that THE PATRICK STAR SHOW is coming to Nickelodeon.

Twenty-one years after viewers first dove into Bikini Bottom, Patrick will finally become the star of his own series. Deadline details that the series will be structured as a late-night talk show patterned after THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW and COMEDY BANG! BANG! with Patrick as the host. Original SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS cast member Bill Fagerbakke has reportedly already begun voice recordings for the 13-episode season. A new cast is expected to fill out regular appearances with other SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS characters dropping by on occasion.

THE PATRICK STAR SHOW is the latest project making good on a 2019 announcement by Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins that the network was developing brand new spinoff projects for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS characters. The first release will be prequel series KAMP KORAL on CBS ALL ACCESS next year. THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN is also expected to hit the streaming service in 2021.

Patrick is the somewhat dimwitted sidekick to everyone's favorite fry-cook sponge, but he can be surprisingly insightful. Danny Skinner personified the amiable starfish in SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. The undersea adventure took home 12 Tony nominations with one win for the incredibly inventive scenic design by David Zinn. You can buy a front row seat to the movie version of the stage musical on Amazon Prime now.

Nickelodeon hasn't made the official announcement yet, so there's no word on a release date. However, it's good to hear that the quarantine isn't keeping Bikini Bottom down. We hope to see Patrick Star back on our screens again soon.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

