SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN to Launch On Demand and CBS All Access

Paramount and Nickelodeon's animated film, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," will no longer be released in theaters. According to Variety, the film will now launch on premium digital rental services in early 2021 before landing exclusively on CBS All Access.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was originally set to be released on May 22, but due to coronavirus, it was postponed until August 7.

Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital, spoke about the news saying, "We are thrilled to have 'The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run," a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS' biggest brands, join CBS All Access' expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS. This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible."

Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation said, "I'm incredibly proud of this film, and the phenomenal cast and filmmaking team that made it happen. Bringing this movie to life was a true collaboration and labor of love, and I'm thrilled for audiences to enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Ramsey Naito, executive VP of Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development, added, "We're incredibly happy to give kids and families a much-deserved lift in any way we can, and the PVOD release of the new SpongeBob theatrical and putting all seasons of the TV series on CBS ALL ACCESS are two of the best ways I can think of to get immersed in the optimism and joy that this terrific character represents."

"Sponge on the Run" follows best friends SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and Patrick Star venture out of Bikini Bottom and head to the Lost City of Atlantic City on a rescue mission to save SpongeBob's trustee snail Gary.

