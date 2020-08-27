SPHERE Series in Development

The series is based on the 1987 book.

Variety reports that a series based on the 1987 Michael Crichton novel "Sphere" is in development at HBO.

A film starring Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and Samuel L. Jackson based on the book was released in 1998.

"Westworld" executive producer Denise Thé will be the executive producer, writer, and showrunner on the new series.

"Sphere" plunges the audience one thousand feet into the ocean, where a group of scientists confronts the surreal, beautiful, and deadly mysteries of the universe, only to find the people closest to us may prove to be the most alien.

