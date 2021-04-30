Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SP Releasing Acquires Sci-Fi DESTINATION MARFA

​DESTINATION MARFA​ will be released ​domestically on August 3, 2021, via SP Releasing.

Apr. 30, 2021  
SP Releasing has acquired domestic rights to Andy Stapp's directorial debut 'DESTINATION MARFA' starring Tony Todd and Stelio Savante. ​​Destination Marfa follows four lifelong friends who decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa, where they encounter mysterious lights as the line between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred​.

Todd and Savante play opposing forces in the town of Marfa. Also starring are Brittany Jo Alvarado, Kyle Colton, Marcus Jahn, Tracy Perez, Richard Riehle, Lisa Roumain, Neil Sandilands, and Scot Scurlock​​.

​Written and directed by Andy Stapp, the surrealist, sci-fi thriller was ​filmed throughout Texas. The film's producers are Stelio Savante​, and​ Starla Christian​ with Stapp serving as executive produce​r​.

​Marty Poole & Kirk Harris from Fairway Film Alliance negotiated the deal with Lara Minassian of SP Releasing on behalf of the filmmakers. Fairway will be representing the film for worldwide sales​.

Poole stated, "We are very excited to be working with our friends at SP Releasing and the talented filmmaking team from Destination Marfa".

Check out a sneak peek below!


