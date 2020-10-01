SOUTH TERMINAL Premieres Oct. 5 on MUBI

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUBI proudly presents the online premiere of Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche's latest.

Oct. 1, 2020  
MUBI proudly presents the online premiere of Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche's latest film South Terminal (Locarno '19).

The Algerian-French auteur's engrossing thriller vividly tells a timeless story of paramount urgency, exploring the deep wounds imprinted by colonial violence.

The film will premiere online exclusively on MUBI next Monday, October 5th.

A nameless doctor is drawn into the front lines of a violent struggle between a government and an armed uprising. While dealing with the mental toll of the war, the doctor is kidnapped to take care of a rebel leader. Becoming a target for the army, he must decide if he can continue to do his duty.



