SOUTH TERMINAL Premieres Oct. 5 on MUBI

MUBI proudly presents the online premiere of Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche's latest film South Terminal (Locarno '19).

The Algerian-French auteur's engrossing thriller vividly tells a timeless story of paramount urgency, exploring the deep wounds imprinted by colonial violence.



The film will premiere online exclusively on MUBI next Monday, October 5th.

A nameless doctor is drawn into the front lines of a violent struggle between a government and an armed uprising. While dealing with the mental toll of the war, the doctor is kidnapped to take care of a rebel leader. Becoming a target for the army, he must decide if he can continue to do his duty.

