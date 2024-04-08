SKELLY Starring Brian Cox Released On Vudu In May 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new family drama directed and written by Matt Greene-Delanghe and starring Brian Cox is set to release on Vudu from May 7.

Skelly tells the story of a young boy dealing with grief after the death of his grandfather which triggers an obsession with mortality as he and his friends put together the annual haunted house.

First-time Director Matt Greene-DeLanghe grew up in Western Massachusetts. He wrote his first feature-length screenplay in 2015, based on a childhood experience of making a haunted house with his friends each Halloween. In 2016, he ran a successful Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for making a short version of this film, which was made in 2017. Four years later he directed the feature-length version called "Skelly," starring Brian Cox.

The film stars Brian Cox (Succession, Adaptation), Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), and Andy Comeau (NCIS). The score was composed by Randy Edelman (Ghostbusters II, Dragonheart, xx, Gettysburg, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, The Last of the Mohicans, Kindergarten Cop, While You Were Sleeping).

Skelly will be released on Vudu TVOD on 7 May 2024.