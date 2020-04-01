SHOWTIME Announces Scheduling Updates

Given the suspension of production operations due to the COVID-19 virus, Showtime is making the following scheduling adjustments for its series BLACK MONDAY, BILLIONS and THE CHI:

BLACK MONDAY will air through the sixth episode of its second season on Sunday April 12, then will return with the final four episodes of the season later this year.

As previously announced, BILLIONS will premiere its fifth season on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The first seven episodes of the season will debut starting in May, with the remainder to also air later this year.

The season premiere of THE CHI will move up to Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The entire third season will air without interruption.

Also, the entire season of PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS is currently scheduled to air beginning with its season premiere on Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In the cases of both BILLIONS and BLACK MONDAY, the pause in new episodes will come at a natural point in the story arcs of their seasons.

Photos: (Top L-R) Black Monday/Nicole Wilder, Billions/JoJo Whilden; (Bottom L-R) Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels/Justin Lubin, The Chi/Elizabeth Sisson





