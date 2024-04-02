SHERRI Talk Show Gets Renewed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury has announced the renewal of Sherri, hosted by actress, comedian and Daytime Emmy Award-winning co-host of The View Sherri Shepherd, for a third season in more than 95 percent of the U.S. Joining FOX Television Stations, which earlier provided a two-year renewal through the 2024-25 season, in bringing back the nationally syndicated daytime weekday talk show this September are many other leading broadcast groups, including Nexstar, Sinclair, Hearst, Gray and Scripps.

The renewals come with Sherri ranking second this season among all syndicated talkers in the key advertiser-friendly daytime demo of women 25-54, up from third-place in its freshman term.

It has also received awards recognition, including four Daytime Emmy nominations (Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host among them); five NAACP Image Awards, with a recent win for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble; and in 2023 one for Outstanding Talk Series. She also earned a People's Choice Award nod.

"I'm so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers," said Shepherd. "I don't take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that's why I greet them with, 'Hey Family!' Thank you to Debmar Mercury, the FOX Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter season three, continue to expect the unexpected!”

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus commented, “We thank our great station partners for continuing to make Sherri the centerpiece of their daytime lineups. These renewals are a tremendous tribute to Sherri and the show's outstanding production team, who after less than two full seasons have made this show into a popular daytime staple with viewers, stations and advertisers.”

With her warm, relatable and engaging personality, Shepherd offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live at New York City's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience, Sherri is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and is currently cleared in 98% of the U.S. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner, Jawn Murray, are both executive producers. Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.