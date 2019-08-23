SHE-HULK, MS. MARVEL Series in Development at Disney Plus

Aug. 23, 2019  
SHE-HULK, MS. MARVEL Series in Development at Disney Plus

According to Engadget.com, Disney+ has announced it is developing series surrounding "Ms. Marvel" and "She-Hulk." They also discussed upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and Winter Soldier," "Loki," "Wandavision," "Hawkeye" and "What If...?"

The series were confirmed online in several tweets.

Marvel films and series are a major player on the new streaming service, which launches this November. In addition to all of the new, online-exclusive products, all Marvel movies will be made available for streaming.

Read the original story at Engadget.com.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author Sarah Jae Leiber

  • SHE-HULK, MS. MARVEL Series in Development at Disney Plus
  • BWW Interview: Kenneth Branagh Talks Playing Shakespeare in ALL IS TRUE
  • GRAMMYS 2019: Meet This Year's Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
  • BWW Review: Week of January 20 in Comedy Television!