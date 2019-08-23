SHE-HULK, MS. MARVEL Series in Development at Disney Plus

According to Engadget.com, Disney+ has announced it is developing series surrounding "Ms. Marvel" and "She-Hulk." They also discussed upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and Winter Soldier," "Loki," "Wandavision," "Hawkeye" and "What If...?"

The series were confirmed online in several tweets.

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BlLARmsvFX - Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

Feige also just revealed three new Disney+ original shows: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She Hulk. ???? #D23Expo #D23Expo2019 pic.twitter.com/F68waYSlJG - Edgar Alvarez (@abcdedgar) August 23, 2019

Marvel films and series are a major player on the new streaming service, which launches this November. In addition to all of the new, online-exclusive products, all Marvel movies will be made available for streaming.

Read the original story at Engadget.com.





