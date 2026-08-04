SERRANO VS. MANZUR Card to Add Griffin, Flores, Medina Bouts

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Most Valuable Promotions and TikTok LIVE announced additional bouts for the SERRANO VS. MANZUR event set for Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Avious Griffin is set to face Jackson Marinez in a 10-round welterweight bout at 147 pounds, joining a card already built around the featherweight world championship matchup between Amanda Serrano and Lucrecia Manzur.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and TikTok LIVE announced further bouts joining the historic Amanda Serrano vs. Lucrecia Manzur event on Friday, August 21 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Joining the card will be MVP's fast-rising contender with a 94% stoppage rate Avious Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) vs. Jackson Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout at 147lbs. They are joined by MVP's and Mexico's former world champion Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Denmark's undefeated #7 WBA contender Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round championship bout at 122lbs as Flores seeks to reclaim the WBA super bantamweight title. MVP's and Maywood, California's undefeated 22-year-old boxer, 5x Junior Olympics champion, and current #2 WBO and IBF contender Lupita Medina (12-0, 3 KOs) will also make her promotional debut against Coachella, California's Brook Sibrian (9-3, 4 KOs) in an 8-round minimumweight bout at 105lbs, MVP's two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley (2-0, 1 KO) will face Guadalajara, Mexico's Daniel Izquierdo (5-1, 5 KOs) in a 4-round cruiserweight bout at 200lbs, and Walnut, California's Paolo Barredo (6-0, 2) will face a to-be-named opponent in a 6-round bout.

The event marks the latest industry-defining first for MVP following the promotion's recent merger with PFL, creating a new home of combat sports under the MVP banner. MVP brings elite championship boxing to TikTok LIVE's global community for the first time and furthers its mission to expand the sport through innovative disruption and unprecedented access for fans worldwide, including MVP's loyal and hard-to-reach Gen Alpha and Gen Z audience. The event is headlined by boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight champion Amanda 'The Real Deal' Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs), who seeks to break the all-time women's knockout record against Argentina's #2 WBO contender Lucrecia Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs). Serrano vs. Manzur will also mark another milestone in women's boxing as the first-ever unified women's world championship contested over 12, two-minute rounds for the unified WBA and WBO featherweight world titles at 126 pounds, and the first title fight to be streamed live on TikTok. Tickets for Serrano vs. Manzur are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

'Every event from MVP is about pushing combat sports forward, creating new opportunities for fighters, and reaching fans in innovative ways,' said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. 'As we enter a new era for MVP following our merger with PFL, our commitment to disrupting the industry has only grown. Amanda Serrano making history in the first world championship fight streamed live on TikTok LIVE is exactly the kind of global moment MVP was built to create. We're also proud to showcase one of boxing's most explosive knockout artists in Avious Griffin, a high-stakes world title clash between Mayelli Flores and Melissa Mortensen, welcome the promotional debuts of three of Southern California's brightest young prospects in Lupita Medina, Roxy Verduzco, and Jocelyn Camarillo, and feature Olympians Jahmal Harvey and Nelvie Tiafack alongside Brazilian stars Jully Poca and Keno Marley. This is what the next chapter of MVP looks like- bigger stages, broader distribution, and unprecedented opportunities for athletes to become global stars.'

MVP's Avious Griffin, boasting a staggering 94% stoppage rate, is a Las Vegas-based welterweight originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Introduced to boxing by his father, Alvin, the sport became both a passion and a powerful bond between them. In 2016, just weeks before Griffin's professional debut, Alvin passed away unexpectedly, a devastating loss that Griffin continues to honor through his career. The following year brought another life-altering setback: a wrongful murder conviction that led to 11 months of incarceration before his exoneration. These hardships forged Griffin's 'TTD' (To The Death) mentality, an ethos that powers his performance in the ring and his commitment to breaking generational cycles of poverty, while advocating for mental health and addiction recovery. In February 2025, Griffin captured the vacant WBC USA welterweight title by knockout. He most recently earned a knockout win in March 2026.

'Twenty wins is more than just a number,' said Avious Griffin. 'It's proof of every sacrifice I've made. On Friday August 21, I'm coming for No. 20, and if history says anything, there's a good chance I won't need to leave it to the judges.'

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic contender Jackson Marinez boasts a professional record of 23 wins, 4 defeats, with 11 KOs. His latest five wins each came by knockout. In December 2024, Marinez contested Lindolfo Delgado for the WBO Latino super lightweight title. Other notable bouts included contests against three-division champion Rolly Romero, and former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey, among others. The 35-year-old's most recent win came via first-round TKO against Angel Apolinar Elena Perez in November 2025.

Mayelli Flores is the former WBA super bantamweight world champion from Mexico City, Mexico. Standing at 4'11', Flores turned professional in 2014 and has built a reputation for high pressure and punch volume inside the ring. After an early career highlighted a narrow world title challenge against Yulihan Luna, Flores defeated Nazarena Romero by split decision in Kissimmee, Florida, to capture the WBA 122lb crown in May 2025. In April 2026, Flores went on to compete for the undisputed title on MVPW-01 in London against then-unified champion Ellie Scotney. Known for her toughness, stamina, and willingness to trade in the pocket, the 33-year-old Flores represents Mexico with pride as she continues her rise among the sport's elite.

Mayelli Flores said: 'Mortensen is a strong, young, undefeated fighter, and I have a lot of respect for her. I know it's going to be a tough fight, but I'm known for putting on exciting performances. I've had an excellent training camp, and I'm confident my hand will be raised at the end of the night. I'm grateful to MVP for giving me the opportunity to be part of the golden era of women's boxing. Sharing the stage with the best fighters in the world is an honor. I'm ready to prove I belong here. Now it's my time to deliver in the ring and show the boxing I'm truly capable of.'

Melissa Mortensen is a 24-year-old undefeated Danish professional boxer from Varde, Denmark. A standout amateur, Mortensen began boxing in 2014 and compiled a 115-bout amateur career, represented Denmark 43 times on the Danish National team, won six Danish national championships, three Nordic championships, and four prestigious Golden Girl titles, while competing in qualification tournaments for both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Mortensen turned professional in October 2024 and has built an undefeated 9-0 record while capturing the EBU Silver Championship in December 2025. She is currently ranked #6 by the IBF, #7 by the WBA, #9 by the WBO, and #10 by the WBC.

The newly added card also includes a 10-round super bantamweight championship bout between Mayelli Flores and Melissa Mortensen, as Flores seeks to reclaim the WBA title at 122 pounds. Lupita Medina is scheduled to make her promotional debut against Brook Sibrian, with Keno Marley and Paolo Barredo rounding out the undercard. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

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