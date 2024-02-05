SELENA & YOLANDA: THE SECRETS BETWEEN THEM Series Coming to Oxygen

Nearly 30 years ago, the tragic murder of Tejano superstar and Mexican-American cultural icon Selena Quintanilla Perez sent shockwaves through the world and bore a legacy that remains relevant today. Her killer, Yolanda Saldivar, is eligible for parole next year.

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true crime programming, examines Saldivar's interpretation of events that ended in Selena's death and her claims that everything wasn't as it seemed in the two-part limited documentary series “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.”

The series premieres with back-to-back episodes Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and concludes Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

“Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” marks the first time in over two decades that Saldivar has been interviewed extensively in English and on camera. In a series of wide-ranging interviews from prison, Saldivar details her working relationship and friendship with Selena, and she's not alone. For the first time, members of Yolanda's family discuss the two women and share never-before-revealed documents and recordings in an effort to show there was more to the tragedy than the public knows.

The investigation that followed Selena's killing REVEALED that Saldivar was a close friend of Selena's, ran her fan club and was accused of stealing from the singer's businesses. Some of those who were on the scene in Corpus Christi, Texas and who investigated Saldivar, challenge the new information presented and remain steadfast in their determination that she was rightfully convicted.

The hostage negotiator who spent nine hours on the phone with Saldivar after she shot Selena, the Corpus Christi Police Department detectives who were on the scene, the prosecutors who put Saldivar on trial and journalists who cover Selena and Latinx culture are among those who provide their unique insight on the tragedy and Selena's legacy.

“Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Brentwood Communications International.

Patrick Reardon, Eric Wetherington and Erich Sturm executive produce for Jupiter Entertainment. Bud Brutsman is executive producer for Brentwood Communications International. Billie Mintz executive produces and directs.

Watch the new trailer here: