SECRETS OF POLYGAMY to Premiere on A&E in January

A&E expands the ‘Secrets Of’ franchise with new documentary series “Secrets of Polygamy,” exposing the shocking realities of life within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), the Kingston clan or The Order also known officially as the Davis County Cooperative Society, and the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB).

Through in-depth interviews with former members and exclusive photos and audio, investigator Matt Browning attempts to shine a light on these groups where powerful men hold sway over thousands through fear and absolute rule. “Secrets of Polygamy” premieres Monday, January 8 at 10PM ET/PT on A&E.

In each one-hour episode, “Secrets of Polygamy” delves into the worlds of extreme polygamist groups and explores how the power held by Prophet Warren Jeffs, who is currently serving a LIFE SENTENCE for his crimes committed as Prophet, and other high-profile polygamists, such as Sam Bateman, have shaped communities where claims of abuse, incest and fraud have become common.

Investigator Matt Browning, retired law enforcement, meets with former members who have escaped to hear shocking allegations of mental and physical abuse suffered by polygamist women and children. The series features in-depth interviews with experts and access to insiders including Warren Jeffs’ daughter, Rachel Jeffs Blackmore, who shares her first-hand account of life with her father, one of Jeffs’ former wives, Alyshia Blackmore, former members Mary Ann Kingston, Lu Ann Cooper and Faith Bistline, investigators Shelly Livingstone and Terry Jacklin and others.

Additionally, never-before-seen photos from Alyshia and Warren’s wedding and audio from Jeffs’ and Bateman’s teachings help shine a light on these groups and offer a definitive look at polygamy in America.

“‘Secrets of Polygamy’ continues the tradition of A&E’s unflinching programming that strives to expose the truth, advocate, and shine a light on injustices,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP. and Head of Programming for A&E “We are honored to share the stories brought forward by this series to help expose the often-brutal realities of the complex world of extreme polygamist groups and the men in power at the helm of it."

“Secrets of Polygamy” is produced by RIVR Media for A&E Network. Dee Haslam, Lori Golden-Stryer and Aurelia Boyle all serve as executive producers for RIVR Media and Myles Reiff serves as executive producer and director. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Maitee Cueva and Sean Gottlieb. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Secrets of Polygamy.”