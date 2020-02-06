SCRUBS & COUGAR TOWN to Have Reunions at ATX Television Festival

ATX Television Festival has announced additional programming for year nine of the festival, which will take place June 4-7, 2020, in Austin, Texas. ATX Season 9 will include reunions for two beloved comedies from creator/director/executive producer Bill Lawrence: "Scrubs," and "Cougar Town," which was co-created by Kevin Biegel ("Enlisted"). Lawrence will join "Scrubs" cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller for a reunion panel celebrating 10 years since the series finale.

In addition, "Cougar Town" co-creators/executive producers Lawrence and Biegel will join cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt, and Robert Clendenin to celebrate five years since the Cul-De-Sac Crew aired their final episode.

Season 9 will feature a panel for The CW's freshman drama "Nancy Drew," which has already been renewed for a second season, and follows the iconic character (as played by Kennedy McMann) as she makes plans to leave her hometown for college after high school graduation, but finds herself drawn into a supernatural murder mystery. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

TBS original "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" will host a panel at ATX this June, in which the series' creatives will discuss the process of blending current events and comedy to produce a weekly, late-night news satire show in an era of particularly charged politics. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

The festival will also feature a screening of Comedy Central's "The Other Two," followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives. The critically-acclaimed comedy from creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider ("Saturday Night Live") returns for it's second season later this year, and follows two floundering millennial siblings who must grapple with their 13-year-old brother's overnight fame. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

Comedy Central's award-winning series "Drunk History" will also return to ATX for a fourth year, featuring a conversation with creator, executive producer, host, and actor Derek Waters, who will be joined by special guests. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

Previously Announced Programming includes:

"Parenthood" 10 Year Reunion & Script Reading with cast & creatives

"Justified" Writers Room Reunion

"Oz" Retrospective with Tom Fontana, Dean Winters, and Lee Tergesen

"L.A. Confidential" Unaired Pilot Screening and Q&A

"Female Forward" Panel with NBC Entertainment Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta

Returning panelists Gloria Calderon Kellett ("One Day at a Time"), Tanya Saracho ("Vida"), Meredith Averill ("Locke & Key"), and Lauren Whitney (President, Television, Spyglass Media Group)

Badges and Day Wristbands for Season 9 are available now. For the latest developments and information on how to attend, visit the ATX Television Festival official site atxfestival.com and follow us on Facebook & Twitter.





