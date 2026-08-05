SAMBA TRAORE, Restored in 4K, to Open at Film at Lincoln Center

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A 4K restoration of SAMBA TRAORE, the 1992 Silver Bear-winning film by Idrissa Ouedraogo, is set to make its North American theatrical premiere at Film at Lincoln Center. Ahead of the opening, a press screening is scheduled at the Howard Gilman Theater at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center. The film follows Samba Traore, the sole surviving accomplice of a botched gas station robbery, as he returns to his native village in rural Burkina Faso and attempts to build a new life while concealing the source of his sudden wealth.

Press Screening

Howard Gilman Theater at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center

144 West 65th Street

Date: Thursday, August 13

Time: 10:30am ET

'One of the great classics of my life... from one of the greatest directors of all time' -- Luca Guadagnino

Synopsis

The only surviving accomplice of a gas station robbery gone bad, Samba Traoré flees the scene of the crime with a suitcase full of cash for his native village in rural Burkina Faso. There he attempts to make a fresh start while hiding how he came by his new fortune from those around him. Despite marrying the beautiful Saratou, earning the affection of her ten-year-old son, and opening a bar with his childhood friend, Samba's newfound happiness is put to the test as he struggles to cope with the moral crisis of his crimes.

Considered a masterpiece of West African cinema – and recently named one of the top 10 films of all time in Luca Guadagnino's Sight and Sound list – Samba Traoré is a 'taut study of guilt' (Film Comment), wrestling with both Samba's desire for redemption and his fear of retribution. Silver Bear-winning filmmaker Idrissa Ouédraogo's empathetic direction imbues the story with 'extraordinary humanity' (The New York Times), recognizing in Samba the many contradictions of modern life in Burkina Faso. Samba Traoré was selected for Locarno Heritage Online's Histoire(s) du Cinéma restoration program.

Restored in 4K, the 35mm original image and sound negative were digitized in high quality, digitally restored, and a new color grading was applied by Cinegrell. All the original elements are preserved at the Cinematheque Suisse on behalf of Waka Films.

Samba Traoré (1992)

Directed by: Idrissa Ouédraogo

Written by: Santiago Amigorena, Jacques Arhex, Idrissa Ouédraogo

Cast: Bakary Sangaré, Mariam Kaba, Abdoulaye Komboudri, Irène Tassembedo, Moumouni Campaoré

Produced by: Idrissa Ouédraogo

Executive Produced by: Sophie Salbot, Silvia Voser

Cinematography by: Pierre-Laurent Chénieux, Mathieu Vadepied

Genre: World Cinema/Drama

RT: 85 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Sound: Mono

Language: More, Dyula and French with English Subtitles

The restoration was completed as part of Locarno Heritage Online's Histoire(s) du Cinema program, with the original 35mm image and sound negative digitized and digitally restored, including new color grading by Cinegrell. The original film elements remain preserved at the Cinematheque Suisse on behalf of Waka Films. More details on the restoration and its North American release were previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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