Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen Call on Young People to Do the Right Thing Amidst the Health Crisis

Both responded to a call from B.C. Premier John Horgan, encouraging the younger generation to stay home.

B.C. Premier John Horgan recently called on some notable Canadians for help with getting young people to stay home amidst the health crisis.

Horgan tweeted a video, calling on Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to encourage the younger demographics to do the right thing.

"I have been talking about the importance of making sure that younger demographics are hearing the message," Horgan said. "This is a callout to Deadpool right now. Ryan we need your help up here. Seth Rogen another upstanding British Columbian, we need to communicate to people who aren't hearing us."

Both Rogen and Reynolds took to their own Twitter accounts to help. Reynolds posted a "voicemail" for Horgan.

"Young folk in B.C., they're partying which is of course dangerous. They probably DON'T know that thousands of young people are just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too," he said. "I hope that young people of B.C. DON'T kill my mom, frankly or David Suzuki or each other. Let's not kill anyone, I think that's reasonable."

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

Rogen responded as well, posting a PSA in response to Horgan's video.

"The COVID is still out there! It's more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead!" he wrote.

People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings! The COVID is still out there! It's more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you! - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 15, 2020

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You