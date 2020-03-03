Ryan Hansen & Aimee Carrero Join SOMEONE OUT THERE on NBC

Deadline reports that "Someone Out There," a new romantic comedy pilot at NBC, has found its stars in Ryan Hansen and Aimee Carrero.

Neil Casey has also joined the cast. The series hails from Matt Hubbard, with a script by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan.

"Someone Out There" is based on Javier Veiga's Spanish series Pequeñas Coincidencias. The series is about two set-in-their-ways adults, Derek (Hansen) and Chloe (Carrero), who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Hansen's Derek is a film composer who thinks he has it all. Carrero's Chloe is a no-nonsense bridal boutique owner. Casey plays Boyd, Derek's sad sack brother.

Hansen is known for his roles on "Veronica Mars" and "Party Down." Carrero starred on "Young & Hungry" for six years on Freeform; she voices "She-Ra" and "Elena of Avalor."

Read the original story on Deadline.





