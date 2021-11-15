Rumer Willis Joins MY DIVORCE PARTY Film

Rumer Willis has joined the cast of Heidi Weitzer's new comedy, My Divorce Party.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Willis has joined Michelle Meredith and Laith Ashley in the new indie film, which recently wrapped production. The film follows future-divorcee Xan, played by Desiree Staples, as she gathers her closest friends in Joshua Tree to celebrate her upcoming split, only to reveal she intends to burn her divorce settlement money to start fresh.

Rumer Willis starred on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She was the winner of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" season 20 and a recent contestant on The Masked Singer. She began her acting career as a child starring opposite her mother Demi Moore in the films Striptease and Now and Then. Her stage credits include Love, Loss and What I Wore (Off-Broadway); For the Record Live's Dear John Hughes, Baz Luhrmann's DBA and FTR: Tarantino.

Her TV credits include "Workaholics," "Pretty Little Liars," "Hawaii 5-0," "Songbyrd" (E! pilot) and more. Her film credits include House Bunny, Sorority Row, Diary of Preston Plummer and more. Rumer is working on her debut album alongside producer Linda Perry. Her band had a nearly 2 year Artist Residency at Hollywood's The Sayer's Club.

