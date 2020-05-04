RuPaul Heads Down to THE PRICE IS RIGHT for Special Primetime Edition

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, welcomes multiple Emmy Award winner, television host, actor and model RuPaul to the iconic stage for THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT primetime special, Monday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. RuPaul will be playing to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood while the contestants will have the opportunity to win amazing prizes, including the latest electronics, a new designer wardrobe, thousands of dollars in cash, and of course, brand new cars! Drew Carey will host the special.

Since 2009, RuPaul has executive produced and hosted the reality competition series "RuPaul's Drag Race," which airs on VH1, for which he received six Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. RuPaul is the most commercially successful drag queen of all time, and in 2017 he was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Both of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT specials that aired in December 2019 were ratings winners. The SEAL TEAM episode on Sunday, Dec. 22 was the most-watched entertainment program of its night, and the episode featuring Seth Rogen on Monday, Dec. 23 was the top broadcast of the night in viewers and all key demos.

Daytime's THE PRICE IS RIGHT reached its largest audience in over four years for the week ending April 17. THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.

Photo Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS





