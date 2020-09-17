Rori Sassoon Presents LET'S GET RAW WITH RORI Podcast

Rori Sassoon is the Co-Founder of Platinum Poire, a VIP matchmaking agency.

Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Network, announces an exciting and entertaining new podcast, Let's Get Raw with Rori hosted by Rori Sassoon - the renowned dating and relationship expert and founder of premier matchmaking agency, Platinum Poire. The podcast debuted on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Listen to the first episode below!

Rori is best known as a celebrity matchmaker, having appeared on Bravo's Real Housewives of New York for the past three seasons. Raw with Rori will focus on love and dating as Rori gives expert advice alongside celebrity guest interviews. Each episode will explore and discuss the complex world of dating with fun and entertaining dialogue. To hear the first episode with Margaret Josephs, go to the Youtube link.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing this podcast to life and getting 'unzipped' with my guests," says host Rori Sassoon. "We'll be covering everything from dating dilemmas, success stories and sex - even the tough and juicy questions that everyone wants to hear. Raw with Rori will not only be humorous and fun, but a place for listeners to get expert advice they can use in the real dating world," says Sassoon.

Raw with Rori will air weekly and is available as an audio and video on Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify, Amazon, Audible, and YouTube. Upcoming guests include Luann De Lesseps, Vincent Pastore, David Charvet, Melissa Rivers and Ambra Gutierrez

"Raw with Rori is Storic's first relationship and dating podcast - and I can't think of anyone more suited to host than Rori Sassoon," says Kristin Verbitsky, Founder and President, Storic. "Raw with Rori is not your typical dating podcast. The show will be light and fun while giving listeners good advice along with funny conversation with celebrity guests."

Let's Get Raw with Rori joins an exciting new slate of podcast debuts from Storic this fall. The new programming joins the current lineup that includes prominent podcasts, Hollywood Raw, The Triple R with Riki Rachtman, Open House Party Uncut, and Melissa Rivers Group Text.

About Rori Sassoon:

Rori Sassoon is the Co-Founder of Platinum Poire, a VIP matchmaking agency that aims to create lasting relationships for elite singles looking to meet others of equal caliber. She is the co-author of dating bible, The Art of the Date, that explores how to navigate the complex world of dating. With over 35 successful marriages under belt, Rori has become an expert resource on relationships, providing valuable advice within numerous publications such as The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, The New York Post, Marie Claire, Refinery29, InStyle, Bravo, Insider, and more. She has appeared on the past three seasons of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, along with appearances on The TODAY Show, The Tamron Hall Show, FOX's Good Day NY, New York Live, ABC, and WPIX.

