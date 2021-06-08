Rooftop Films Announces Feature Film Slate for the 25th Annual Rooftop Films Summer Series

Rooftop Films, the non-profit organization and film community celebrated as New York's home for independent films, is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Rooftop Films Summer Series, one of the longest running and largest outdoor showcases for independent film in the world. Keeping with a 25-year long tradition, the Summer Series will open with a collection of new short films on Thursday, June 17th, at Green-Wood Cemetery. The screenings will follow all CDC and state guidelines which allow for more New Yorkers to gather safely for cultural events. The Rooftop Films Summer Series is presented by SundanceTV.

The Summer Series will run from June 17th through mid-September and will include more than 40 outdoor screenings featuring new independent feature films, short film programs, and episodic events. Programming highlights include:

The NY premiere of Janicza Bravo's Zola, presented by A24 on the lawn in Fort Greene Park;

The World Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Queens, ESPN's new series detailing the uniquely WILD championship run of the 1986 Mets;

NY premieres of exceptional new documentaries, including Joshua Rofé's Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, and Sally Aitken's Playing with Sharks.

Special screenings of new festival favorites from around the world, including Amalia Ulman's El Planeta, Natalie Morales' Language Lessons, Graham Mason's Inspector Ike, Aneil Karia's Surge, Todd Stephens' Swan Song, Salomé Jashi's Taming the Garden, and many more.

The current complete list of programming is below. Additional programming, dates, venues and partnerships will be announced throughout the summer.

"Last year, Rooftop Films was able to create drive-in venues across New York City and present more than 150 outdoor events - but nothing replaces the experience of being seated together in a crowd, watching a film that transports us to another place and reminds us that we are very much not alone," said Dan Nuxoll, President of Rooftop Films. "As we selected the films for this year's Summer Series, we sought out bold new works that focus the beams of light shining through the darkness, capture the celebrations that became acts of resistance, and depict the happy accidents that only come about when we gather as one."

Rooftop films also announced partnerships with iconic New York organizations to create new guest experiences and further support filmmakers.

Photo Credit: Rooftop Films