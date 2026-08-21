Rob Dixon Releases NAPTOWN SOUL Album on Strikezone Records

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Saxophonist Rob Dixon has released his new album NAPTOWN SOUL on Strikezone Records. A tip of the hat to the soul jazz sounds of Indiana Avenue, the album includes two songs by Indianapolis' own Wes Montgomery, a remake of the Blackbyrds' 'Walking in Rhythm,' Marvin Gaye's 'I Want You,' and four originals by Rob Dixon.

NAPTOWN SOUL features guitarist Dave Stryker (Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff), saxophonist Rob Dixon (Count Basie, Charlie Hunter), B3 organist Sam Fribush (Adam Deitch, Charlie Hunter), and drummer Richard 'Sleepy' Floyd (Phonte & Nicolay, DJ Logic). The album is available at Robdixon.bandcamp.com and all platforms.

The quartet will perform live on Saturday, September 26th at 5 pm at Indy Jazz Fest's Grand Finale on the IU Health Stage at Indy Art Center / Opti Park, 820 E 67th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. The lineup for the performance includes Rob Dixon on saxophones, Dave Stryker on guitar, Sam Fribush on organ, and Richard 'Sleepy' Floyd on drums.

Album Details

Artist: Rob Dixon

Title: Naptown Soul

Label: Strikezone Records 8829

Artist's Website: www.robdixon.bandcamp.com

Release Date: August 21, 2026

UPC Code: 195269427634

Tracklist

01. Sly Vibe (Rob Dixon) Sidseven Music ASCAP 5:15

02. Bumpin' on Sunset (Wes Montgomery) Taggie Music Co 6:14

03. Walking in Rhythm (Barney Perry) Perryal Publishing Co 5:07

04. Naptown Blues (Wes Montgomery) Taggie Music Co 5:32

05. I Want You (Leon Ware/Arthur 'T-Boy' Ross) Jobete Music Co Inc/Almo Music Corp 5:29

06. The Earth, The Sky (Rob Dixon) Sidseven Music ASCAP 5:37

07. Fields and Valleys (Rob Dixon) Sidseven Music ASCAP 6:48

08. Four One (Rob Dixon) Sidseven Music ASCAP 4:53

Produced by Dave Stryker and Rob Dixon. Recorded at Azmyth Recording in Indianapolis, IN, January 29-30, 2026, by Mitch Lohman. Mixed and mastered at 416 Wabash Studio, Indianapolis, by Mitch Lohman. Graphic design by Christopher Drukker.

Long before 'Naptown' became a widely used moniker for Indianapolis, the term emerged from the city's Black musical community. During much of the 20th Century, Indiana Avenue served as the center of Black cultural life in Indianapolis. Known for its rich jazz legacy, the Avenue scene produced internationally celebrated artists including J.J. Johnson, Freddie Hubbard, Wes Montgomery, and Slide Hampton. But the Avenue's musical heritage extended far beyond jazz. It was also home to thriving blues, gospel, classical, funk, and soul traditions.

Out of this environment, a distinct sound emerged — one that bridged the technical mastery and musical sophistication of jazz with the emotional depth of soul. Rob Dixon's Naptown Soul carries that lineage into the present, pushing the city's musical tradition into the 21st Century.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised near Atlanta, Georgia, saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Rob Dixon has spent the majority of his adult life in Indianapolis. Early in his career, he spent four years performing with legendary saxophonist Illinois Jacquet and he has recorded and played with A Tribe Called Quest, pianist Weldon Irvine, Mike Clark of The Headhunters and guitar innovator Charlie Hunter.

Dixon's reverence for Indianapolis' musical lineage is reflected throughout Naptown Soul, most notably in the inclusion of two Wes Montgomery compositions, 'Naptown Blues' and 'Bumpin' on Sunset.' He also puts a new spin on 'Walking in Rhythm' by the Blackbyrds and contributes four in-the-pocket originals of his own. More than a tribute to a historic style, the album places Dixon within a living continuum, drawing together musicians whose own careers intersect with the soul jazz tradition from different angles including guitarist and co-producer Dave Stryker, a soul jazz veteran whose career includes long associations with Stanley Turrentine and Jack McDuff, organist Sam Fribush, one of the leading Hammond B-3 players of his generation, and Indianapolis drummer Richard 'Sleepy' Floyd, a versatile musician whose work seamlessly bridges jazz and soul.

Throughout this recording, Dixon demonstrates why he's become a defining voice of Indianapolis jazz. His playing moves effortlessly between power and nuance, from the roaring tenor saxophone on 'Four One' to the lyrical soprano textures of Marvin Gaye's 'I Want You.' Naptown Soul is not only a masterful celebration of soul jazz music — it's also a document of Rob Dixon's evolution as a vital voice in contemporary jazz, and a tribute to a city whose contributions to the music have often gone unrecognized, even as they helped shape jazz in lasting and profound ways.

Photo Credit: Chris Drukker



Photo Credit: Chris Drukker

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