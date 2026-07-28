Rob Corddry Recalls Watching a Hero's Face Fall on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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Rob Corddry shared one of his most cringeworthy celebrity encounters during an appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, describing a moment when he told a hero "you the man" and watched the person's face visibly fall in response. Host Ben Gleib matched the story with his own tale of interrupting Sean Penn mid-hug at a Chelsea Handler party, an interaction he admitted only got worse from there.

Corddry has made multiple stops on Gleib's show, using the platform for candid, personal conversation. In a separate appearance, he discussed playing a veteran in THE AUDACITY not long after losing his own father, a veteran, finding dark humor in the shared grief with Gleib. He has also revealed on the show that he once turned down the role of Phil Dunphy on MODERN FAMILY to star in Ballers instead, a decision he attributed to guessing wrong about which show would have the shorter run.

The celebrity encounter segment leaned into the kind of unscripted, embarrassing moments that stick with people long after they happen, with both Corddry and Gleib trading escalating details of their respective run-ins. Gleib's own show has built a recurring habit of prompting guests toward this kind of unfiltered storytelling rather than promotional talk.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, featuring monologues, interviews, crowd work, and candid conversation. Corddry's earlier appearance on the show touched on more personal territory, underscoring the range of conversation the format has drawn out of him across episodes.

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