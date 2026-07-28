Rob Corddry Opens Up About Playing a Veteran in THE AUDACITY After Losing His Own Father

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Rob Corddry got personal on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, revealing that his father was a veteran who had recently passed away when he stepped into a role playing a veteran in THE AUDACITY. Rather than treating the subject with only solemnity, Corddry and host Ben Gleib, who has also lost his own father, found ways to laugh through the shared experience during the conversation.

The appearance marks another stop for Corddry on Gleib's late-night YouTube show, where the actor has previously discussed his career choices in detail. In a separate segment, Corddry told Gleib he once turned down the role of Phil Dunphy on MODERN FAMILY in favor of starring in Ballers, a decision he chalked up to picking the project he assumed would run for a shorter time. That conversation also veered into pop culture debate, with Corddry and Gleib weighing in on whether Leonardo DiCaprio's character could have fit on the door with Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Corddry's role in THE AUDACITY places him within a Silicon Valley drama series that has already been renewed for a second season at AMC, with the show following the ambitions and ethical lapses of tech industry figures. His comments about playing a veteran and processing his father's death add a personal dimension to his work on the series.

Corddry has also taken part in the Los Angeles theater scene, previously appearing in THE 24 HOUR PLAYS event at The Hudson Theaters, where LA entertainment figures write, rehearse, and perform short plays within a single day. More on his conversations with Gleib can be found in Rob Corddry Reveals He Turned Down Phil Dunphy Role on MODERN FAMILY for Ballers.

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