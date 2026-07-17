Mark Duplass Predicts Wave of Backrooms Knock-Offs on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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A new clip from GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB features filmmaker and actor Mark Duplass discussing what he sees as an inevitable wave of cheap YouTube knock-offs inspired by the viral Backrooms horror phenomenon, drawing a line between that trend and his own experience making the low-budget found-footage film Creep for almost nothing.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB is a late-night talk format hosted by comedian Ben Gleib and distributed on YouTube. The show features guest conversations centered on entertainment, comedy, and pop culture, with Gleib conducting interviews in a traditional late-night structure.

In the clip, Duplass speaks from firsthand experience with micro-budget production, having made Creep with minimal resources before it found an audience. He connects that scrappy filmmaking ethos to the current Backrooms content wave, predicting that the format's low barrier to entry will prompt a surge of imitations across YouTube.

The full episode featuring Duplass is available on the GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB YouTube channel, where new episodes continue to premiere. Viewers can also participate as part of a virtual audience through the show's website.

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