Rikki Lee Travolta Joins THE NEW VENTURE Film as Executive Producer

Rikki Lee Travolta has signed on to the comedic film The New Venture as Executive Producer and is opening the doors for other producers to come on board as well.

The New Venture is a comedic film set to star Michael Emery, who is recognized throughout the world for his appearances in such hit television series as Blood Bloods, Shameless, and Sneaky Pete. Co-starring is accomplished leading lady Ronee Collins (Highlander: Dark Places, Granite Falls).

The project features a screenplay by James C. Brannon (Halfway to Hell, The Gun Runner), with Adam Carbone (Dr. Professor, Elimination Society) attached to direct.

"There are scripts that you just know have something magical about them. The same thing goes for certain actors - no matter what they always turn in a great performance," notes Travolta. "We have both of those factors going on with The New Venture. It's a brilliant comedic script and we have some really stellar talent attached."

On film's GoFundMe page there are opportunities for Associate Producer and Executive Producer credits in exchange for small donations. Even the smallest donation gets a thank you in the credits.

"Almost everyone has fantasized about being in the film industry at some point in their life. But not everyone knows how to get their foot in the door. Here's a chance to become a film Producer with the click of the mouse," explains Travolta.

Visit: http://bit.ly/2Pg0TnO

The film will shoot in New York and Rhode Island beginning in January.

The New Venture focuses on a young couple who decide to go into the sexual services business both to make extra money and to spice up their lives.

Travolta was the first celebrity guest star in the environmental theater hit Tony n' Tina's Wedding - starting in Chicago and then branching out across the U.S. In 2005 he was named alongside Donnie Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the top three headliners in the world for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His film credits include The Lurker, Fear Frenzy!, Crime Fiction, Yesterday was a Lie, and Old Advice from a Dead Friend.

Travolta is also the host of a popular entertainment business radio show on the Huntley-based station 101.5 FM WHRU. In 2017 he founded It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley and continues to serve on the company's Advisory Committee.





