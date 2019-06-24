Rich Eisen to Host NFL: THE GRIND on EPIX

Premium television network EPIX® and NFL FILMS announced today that Emmy-nominated broadcaster Rich Eisen will host NFL: The Grind. Starting September 11, the 17-episode season of NFL: The Grind airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET throughout the entirety of the 2019 NFL season.

NFL: The Grind will serve as both a weekly destination for the final word on the week in football, as well as an up close and personal, inside look at life in the NFL - on and off the field - across the endurance test that is the NFL season. In addition to a weekly deep dive into the games, each episode will feature original field pieces - each hosted by an NFL veteran - that will give fans an inside look behind the grind, documenting never-before-told stories of NFL players, coaches and more as they navigate the season.

Said Michael Wright, President, EPIX, "I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with my friend, the incomparable Rich Eisen, who is known to his fans for his unique combination of insight, wry perspective and great storytelling ability. There is truly no better voice to deliver the last word on the week of NFL football."

"I am so excited to break new ground at EPIX for my good friend Michael Wright and honored to try and live up to the spirit of old friend Steve Sabol by reimagining old-school turf for my friends at NFL Films," said Eisen, host of NFL: The Grind.

"For years, Steve Sabol - late President of NFL FILMS - presented 'the last word' on a given NFL week and placed it in historical context," said Ken Rodgers, NFL FILMS Vice President, Senior Coordinating Producer. "We are thrilled that Rich Eisen, Steve's close friend and the long-time face of NFL Media, is taking up that mantle."

In addition, Eisen will continue to be seen on Sunday mornings throughout the NFL season anchoring NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning, as well as hosting his Emmy-nominated daily talk show, The Rich Eisen Show from Noon - 3pm ET on AT&T's Audience Network, B/R Live and Premiere Radio Networks.





