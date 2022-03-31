Remastered ABBA: THE MOVIE – FAN EVENT to Play in US & Canadian Cinemas

ABBA fans across the US and Canada are set to have the time of their lives when the digitally remastered "ABBA: The Movie" dances back into movie theaters on May 12 and 14, for a special two-day showing. Celebrating 50 years since the Swedish pop sensation was formed and 45 years since the film's original release, "ABBA: The Movie - Fan Event" will take attendees on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme, and ABBA were international pop royalty.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros., tickets for "ABBA: The Movie - Fan Event" go on sale on Wednesday, April 6 at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 6:00 a.m. PDT here.

The film stars the members of ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Agnetha Fältskog, and was captured by diector Lasse Hallström ("What's Eating Gilbert Grape," "Chocolat," "Dear John") during the group's mega-successful 1977 Australian tour. The now cult-classic music film provides a rare look at the hugely popular group during the height of their popularity and includes backstage footage as well as full-length performances of some of ABBA's greatest hits including "Dancing Queen," "Tiger," "Name Of The Game," and "Eagle."

The movie's subplot is a mocumentary-style story of a country radio disc-jockey who attempts to land an interview with the band. As deadlines loom-it is a slapstick mix of happenstance and error by the young DJ who is tasked with getting the coveted interview while ABBA's dedicated bodyguard does everything he can to stop it from happening.

"This will be such a fun event for fans to come together and experience ABBA on the big screen for the first time since the 1977 release," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "We hope everyone will dig deep into their closets to find vintage 70s outfits to wear in celebration with us!"

ABBA: The Movie DCP was remastered from IP and scanned at 2K resolution. During the remastering process, dirt, scratches, and stains were digitally removed and the audio was restored to provide an "A" quality representation of the film. The remaster was completed at Motion Picture Imaging on the Warner Bros. studio lot.