Reese Witherspoon Joins YouTube's #StayHome #WithMe Campaign

Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Reese Witherspoon is the latest celeb to join YouTube's #StayHome #WithMe campaign, encouraging the world to #StayHome and save lives!

Watch below!

Considering our new world, Reese launched #ShineOnAtHome, in collaboration with YouTube's #StayHome #WithMe campaign, where she will be joined by some of her favorite experts in health, wellness, finance, food, and more over the next few weeks. In her first #ShineOnAtHome video published today, Reese is joined by author, Eve Rodsky, as they discuss applying Fair Play at home during quarantine. Eve's book, Fair Play, explores how to divide up domestic tasks fairly based on the needs of your household.

With virus, millions of Americans will be out of work and struggling to put food on the table for their families. At Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by Reese Witherspoon and dedicated to female authorship across all storytelling platforms, the company is extending the help to World Central Kitchen and their #ChefsForAmerica initiative, which is providing meals for families in need. Fans can support the cause by clicking the link HERE!





