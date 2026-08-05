Reed Turchi Releases New Blues Single JUNIOR'S BOOGIE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gitcha Records has released Junior's Boogie, the second single from the 15-year anniversary reissue of Reed Turchi's blues album ROAD ENDS IN WATER. The song follows the album's original run of basement recordings, which featured special guest Luther Dickinson of NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS.

Reed Turchi shared more about the track, saying, 'Lyrically, this song is the re-telling of a dark tale from my Mississippi days — a man who had lost his wife to heart attack, and sunk into a unconsolable state for decades, until he eventually perished in a cooking fire, burning his own house down around him. Musically, this song emerged as I was deeply stepped in the RL Burnside style, particularly on the Burnside on Burnside album, and on an amazing bootleg recording of Burnside, along with Kenny Brown and Cedric Burnside, performing at The Grove in Oxford, Mississippi. But, guitar riffs aside, what really makes this song boogie and bounce is the Bonham-esque loose-groove of Cameron Weeks (drums), and the elephant-stomp-shake-down bass line of Chris Reali. Thinking back to when we recorded the album, I really can't remember where the bass line came from (I remember talking about drum influences with Cam), and this bassline really jumps out as an interesting, and non-obvious kinda boogie line that gives this song its swing. As ever, I am indebted to the musicians who collaborated with me to make something way cooler than I could have on my own.'

Reed Turchi is a Grammy-winning musician, poet, and producer from Swannanoa, North Carolina, now living in Brooklyn.

Hailed as 'Beyond genre constraints' by The Oxford American, and described as 'a blast of blues rock…both crafted and improvised' by Rolling Stone, Turchi has performed his slide guitar & signature kudzu boogie sound across the US and Europe since 2010.

Featured by NPR, PBS, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, No Depression, KEXP, Living Blues, and Daytrotter, Turchi has established himself as one of the most varied and prolific artists and producers operating in the roots-music world today.

Reed Turchi's upcoming album, ROAD ENDS IN WATER, will be released on vinyl and CD via Gitcha Records on October 9th. His recent singles 'Junior's Boogie' and 'Keep On Drinkin'' feat. Luther Dickinson are out now.

According to Turchi, the song's lyrics retell a dark story from his time in Mississippi, while its musical foundation draws on the style of RL Burnside, including a bootleg recording of Burnside performing with Kenny Brown and Cedric Burnside at The Grove in Oxford, Mississippi. Turchi credited drummer Cameron Weeks and bassist Chris Reali for shaping the track's groove.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen



Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...