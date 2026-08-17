Red Carpet Host Shener to Pursue Television and Modeling Career

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After years of building a following as a leading correspondent for red carpet events as well as on her own Instagram page as 'YellaRae,' media professional Shener is now focusing on broadening her reach towards the mainstream audience. She plans on doing so as a television host and in modeling.

A native New Yorker, Shener built her career covering events such as the WE TV's Premiere Event and the Essence (Magazine) Fashion House. The next step is widening her scope. 'I have a loyal following on social media as 'YellaRae' and want to take it further by expanding my focus towards the mainstream,' she explains. 'Doing this by my birth name, 'Shener,' doesn't mean I'm leaving my longtime fans behind, but inviting new and future followers. It's more like a 'reintroduction'.'

Plans for these new horizons include television work and modeling. Shener – 'My goal is to focus on hosting a talk show on camera, featuring guests from all walks of life – entertainment, politics, human interest stories. The series will be available on streaming platforms as I'll be working with a team to help develop this direction. As for the modeling, a portfolio is in development to present to potential agencies.'

With this new direction, Shener is looking forward to welcoming new audiences as well as staying connected with her longtime followers. 'There's so much I plan on offering beyond what I've already accomplished as well as my roots as a journalist. From the talk show, interviewing noted leaders within their professions, to the world of fashion and modeling. Even acting as well as doing more voiceover work for products and brands (which I had accomplished early in my radio career), I believe in limitless possibilities.'

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