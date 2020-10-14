Reba McEntire Will Lead FRIED GREEN TOMATOES Series

Legendary producer Norman Lear is also on board.

Reba McEntire will star in an NBC series adaptation of "Fried Green Tomatoes."

According to Deadline, Norman Lear will produce the upcoming series, written by Jennifer Cecil.

The project is a modernization of the beloved novel and movie that explores the lives of descendants from the original work.

When present-day Idgie Threadgoode (McEntire) returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away, she must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe and life-changing secret.

Since starting her career, Reba has become a multi-media entertainment mogul and household name, with a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and the retail industry. She has garnered her spot in the upper echelon of #1 Country albums with 35 #1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. The COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame inductee has won 15 American Music Awards, 13 Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, nine People's Choice Awards, seven COUNTRY MUSIC Association Awards, two GRAMMY AWARDS and an ACM Career Achievement Honor. She is also one of only four entertainers in history to receive the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress.



Reba's reign of #1 hits spans four decades, and she has been recognized time and again by the likes of Billboard and Country Aircheck as the biggest female hitmaker in COUNTRY MUSIC history. She earned her 64 th Top 10 hit and her 35 th #1 hit with "Turn On The Radio," from her most recent album, All The Women I Am. She is also currently in residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas performing alongside fellow country superstars Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn.

The 1991 film starred Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker and Cicely Tyson. It revolved around the story of a housewife who is unhappy with her life who befriends an old lady in a nursing home and is enthralled by the tales she tells of people she used to know.

