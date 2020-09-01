Ray Romano and Brad Garrett Kick Off a Star-Studded Night on ABC

It’s an epic “family” reunion.

"Ray Romano vs. Brad Garrett and Fall Out Boy vs. Weezer" - It's an epic "family" reunion when two comedy greats, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, test their skills and compete for charity. Then two famed rock bands, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, go head-to-head on this special new episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing at a special time, SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00-10:00 MDT / 11:36 p.m.-12:36 a.m. PDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The "72nd Emmy® Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.

As previously announced, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns with new episodes on a new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Ray Romano; actor/comedian; playing for Harvest Home

Robert Romano - brother

Greg Romano - son

Matt Romano - son

Joe Romano - son

VERSUS

Brad Garrett; Brad Garrett's COMEDY CLUB at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas; playing for Maximum Hope Foundation

Sam Fedele - comedian

Deb Gutierrez - comedian

Paul Ogata - comedian

Ralph Harris - comedian

AND

Fall Out Boy; playing for The Fall Out Boy Fund

Patrick Stump

Pete Wentz

Joe Trohman

Andy Hurley

Seth Green - "Changeland"

VERSUS

WEEZER; playing for Reverb

Brian Bell

Scott Shriner

Patrick Wilson

Rivers Cuomo

Suzy Shinn

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

Photo Credit: ABC/Byron Cohen

View More TV Stories Related Articles