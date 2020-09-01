Ray Romano and Brad Garrett Kick Off a Star-Studded Night on ABC
It’s an epic “family” reunion.
"Ray Romano vs. Brad Garrett and Fall Out Boy vs. Weezer" - It's an epic "family" reunion when two comedy greats, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, test their skills and compete for charity. Then two famed rock bands, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, go head-to-head on this special new episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing at a special time, SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00-10:00 MDT / 11:36 p.m.-12:36 a.m. PDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The "72nd Emmy® Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.
As previously announced, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns with new episodes on a new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Ray Romano; actor/comedian; playing for Harvest Home
- Robert Romano - brother
- Greg Romano - son
- Matt Romano - son
- Joe Romano - son
VERSUS
Brad Garrett; Brad Garrett's COMEDY CLUB at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas; playing for Maximum Hope Foundation
- Sam Fedele - comedian
- Deb Gutierrez - comedian
- Paul Ogata - comedian
- Ralph Harris - comedian
AND
Fall Out Boy; playing for The Fall Out Boy Fund
- Patrick Stump
- Pete Wentz
- Joe Trohman
- Andy Hurley
- Seth Green - "Changeland"
VERSUS
WEEZER; playing for Reverb
- Brian Bell
- Scott Shriner
- Patrick Wilson
- Rivers Cuomo
- Suzy Shinn
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
Photo Credit: ABC/Byron Cohen