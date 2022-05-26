Ray Liotta Passes Away at 67

BroadwayWorld is sadded to report that actor Ray Liotta has passed away at the age of 67.

Variety reports that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting the upcoming film, Dangerous Waters.

Liotta is most known for playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in Goodfellas. He has also been seen in the Bee Movie, The Many Saints of Newark, Blow, WILD Hogs, Hannibal, and more.

Liotta received acclaim in 2019 for his performance as a divoirce lawyer in Marriage Story.

He is slated to appear in Elizabeth Banks' upcoming directorial debut Cocaine Bear, which will be released in 2023. Other upcoming films include Dangerous Waters and The Substance.