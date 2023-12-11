Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz Will Face Off At The Netflix Slam in March

The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024 at noon inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Netflix will stream its next live sports event, The Netflix Slam, headlined by 22-time Grand Slam men's singles title champion Rafael Nadal facing off against World No. 2 and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a special one-night tennis exhibition match.

The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024 at noon inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This will stream as a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets. Additional players and matchups will be announced at a later date.

“I'm very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal. “I'm also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

“I'm honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion. “He's an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.” 

“I'm thrilled that with The Netflix Slam, we can give our global audience an opportunity to watch two tennis greats battle each other in a one-of-a-kind live event,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other action, promises to be a live show fans won't want to miss.”

“We anticipate The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most entertaining events of the year,” said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorship, MGM Resorts International. “Tennis fans worldwide will be treated to an unforgettable experience as two of the sport's elite champions compete in the sports capital of the world.”

Netflix is the premier home for great sports stories with hits like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point, Full Swing, Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team, upcoming series following athletes in track and field, rugby and NASCAR as well as last month's The Netflix Cup.

The Netflix Slam will be produced by Full Day Productions (Connor Schell and David Chamberlin), the company behind The Netflix Cup, ESPY Awards, the Oscars Red Carpet Show and the NFL Honors.

Tickets starting at $88, not including applicable service charges or fees, go on sale to the public Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PST via www.axs.com. All Club and Seat License members will receive access to a pre-sale Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m. PST through Wednesday, December 13 at 5 p.m. PST. Members of MGM Rewards, AXS and USTA will receive pre-sale benefits Thursday, December 14 from 10 a.m. PST to 10 p.m. PST.



