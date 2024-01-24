Rachel Ling Gordon to Join PENN & TELLER: FOOL US Season 10

Rachel Ling Gordon is a magician, actor, singer, pianist, and model. At the age of 11, Rachel has already achieved what some can only dream of, overcoming childhood anxiety and transforming her life through unwavering dedication to her craft. From being mute as a child to turning around and touring the country on the Broadway National Tour of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” playing the lead role of Cindy Lou Who, Rachel has proven that magic can truly happen in the face of adversity.

On Friday, February 2nd, viewers can witness Rachel Ling Gordon's magic on the hit show Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 - one of the longest-running series about magic on TV. Tune in to the CW Network on Channel 11 at 8pm ET to catch Rachel's dazzling performance in the episode titled “The Youngest Act In Fool Us History”. Prepare for an awe-inspiring spectacle as Rachel makes history as the youngest magician ever in all ten seasons, garnering accolades from the legendary duo Penn & Teller. Her magical debut not only captivates the live audience but also leaves them moved and spellbound, earning a well-deserved and unforgettable standing ovation.

Renowned magician and illusionist David Copperfield expressed his excitement to watch Rachel shine. “Rachel Ling Gordon is a rising star who inspires us all with her magic and extraordinary talents,” Copperfield praised. Las Vegas headliner and holder of several World Guinness Records, Jeff McBride echoed the sentiment, stating, “Only one magician has ever performed in Las Vegas at the age of 11 years old…Her name is Rachel Ling Gordon. She is an exceptional talent.”

In addition to her upcoming appearance on Penn & Teller, Rachel Ling Gordon has showcased her talents on various platforms. She sang on the World Premiere Recording of Chilina Kennedy’s new musical “Wild About You” alongside Broadway legends like Alex Newell, Lea Salonga and Katherine McPhee. Her endearing performance on the Mother Goose Club Playhouse YouTube channel charmed audiences, surpassing 30 million views. Rachel has also performed at prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Fox Theater, Smith Center, The Bushnell Center and many more.

Rachel’s voice can be heard in Gabby’s Dollhouse (DreamWorks Animation), Alma’s Way (PBS Kids), Noggin (Nick Jr.) and an upcoming new animated series on Nickelodeon. Her on-screen presence shines in commercials for iconic brands like Mattel, GoGo squeeZ, Simply Piano and Tommy Hilfiger. Rachel boasts an impressive array of skills beyond her age, including winning First Place Awards in international music competitions as a pianist at Carnegie Hall and strutting the runway as a seasoned model at New York Fashion Week. Rachel is also an honored recipient of the President’s Education Gold Award for outstanding academic excellence.

Rachel's success is a testament not only to her unparalleled talent but also to her strength of character and resilience. Overcoming childhood anxiety, she proudly serves as an Ambassador for the Selective Mutism Association and SMart Center, inspiring children and families with her transformative story. For Rachel, each performance is a personal and joyous celebration of her remarkable journey from silence to a stage filled with music and magic.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness Rachel Ling Gordon's mesmerizing performance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us on Friday, February 2nd. Tune in to the CW Network, Channel 11 at 8pm ET and be enchanted by this young star's astounding journey from selective mutism to magic in front of a live audience. Join Penn & Teller and countless others in celebrating Rachel’s mind-blowing prowess and empowering inspiration.

For more information on Rachel’s story for Selective Mutism Association please visit: https://www.selectivemutism.org/people/rachels-story/

For more information on Rachel’s success at the SMart Center please visit: https://selectivemutismcenter.org/smart-center-success-stories/

To find out more about Rachel Ling Gordon, please visit www.rachelingordon.com and follow her on Instagram @rachelingordon