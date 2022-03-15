RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux Performs Live Tonight At The Q

The Q will be hosting a live music experience with RuPaul's Drag Race alum and fan favorite Olivia Lux.

The Q will be hosting a live music experience with RuPaul's Drag Race alum and fan favorite Olivia Lux. This show features a funky band consisting of musical director Drew Wutke and musicians Edward W. Hardy (violin), Eliza Salem (Drums), Hajime Yoshida (Guitar), and Samantha Horton (Bass). Audience members will enjoy soulful vocals and groovy tunes to kick back, jam out, and take a journey to LUXLAND!

The performance is on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 7:00PM EDT - 10:00PM EDT.

Tickets range from $20 - $400.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luxland-tickets-277808341227.