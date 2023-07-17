RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN Sets Digital Release For Tomorrow

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN splashes into homes for the very first time, July 18, 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN Sets Digital Release For Tomorrow

From the studio that brought you Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon franchises, DreamWorks Animation’s RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN, splashes into homes for the very first time, July 18, 2023, exclusively on digital platforms nationwide where you can buy or rent movies - from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), co-directed by Faryn Pearl (Storyboard Artist for The Croods: A New Age, Trolls World Tour) and produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls World Tour) RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN hosts a colorful line up of voice actors. Starring Lana Candor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise), Jane Fonda (Book Club: The Next Chapter, 80 For Brady), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”).

Dive into the turbulent waters of high school with this heartwarming action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Learning to be an all-powerful sea creature while hiding among humans is hard enough for Ruby, but to make matters worse, her super popular new bestie, Chelsea, is secretly a mermaid! Mermaids have been battling the krakens for eons to rule the ocean, but Chelsea has come to land to finally put an end to that conflict.

However, when Chelsea double-crosses her, Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and GO BIG to protect those she loves most.



