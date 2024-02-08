RORY SCOVEL: RELIGION, SEX AND A FEW THINGS IN BETWEEN Special Coming to Max

The Max Original stand-up comedy special RORY SCOVEL: RELIGION, SEX AND A FEW THINGS IN BETWEEN, from comedian, actor, and writer Rory Scovel, debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 on Max. The special is executive produced by Conan O'Brien and Conaco.

Scovel takes the stage at Minneapolis' Goodale Theater to offer his observations on such disparate subjects as religion, sex, mushrooms, vaccines, parenting an eight-year-old, and much more in this standup special.

Over the course of his 70-minute set, the South Carolina native interweaves improvised moments with meta-commentary on the subtle art of stand-up as he riffs on some of the most awkward aspects of seemingly taboo yet universal topics – all with a dose of his amiable southern charm.

Sharp and subversive, RORY SCOVEL: RELIGION, SEX AND A FEW THINGS IN BETWEEN is uniquely honest, highly relatable, and hilariously unpredictable.

About Rory Scovel

Scovel's stand up has been featured on Comedy Central, "Conan”, and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” His second album, “Rory Scovel Live at Third Man Records,” was released in 2013 and in 2015 he released “Rory Scovel: The Charleston Special” followed by his NETFLIX SPECIAL “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time” in 2017.

Most recently, he starred in the Apple TV+ series "Physical” opposite Rose Byrne which ran for three seasons, and appeared in Paramount's "Babylon” directed by Damien Chazelle, which garnered the cast a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Additional acting credits include his Comedy Central series “Robbie” which he also executive produced; Netflix's "Old Dads” alongside Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine; Voltage Pictures's "I Feel Pretty” opposite Amy Schumer; New Line's "The House" alongside Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler; "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” alongside Danny McBride and Josh Brolin; Demetri Martin's directorial debut "Dean” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival; NBC's "Superstore” and "Undateable;” ABC's "Modern Family;” FX's “The Comedians;” TBS's "Ground Floor” and "Wrecked”; and the TruTv series “Those Who Can't.”

Written and performed by Rory Scovel; executive producers Rory Scovel, Conan O'Brien, Jeff Ross, J.P. Buck, John Irwin, Molly Mandel, and Jeff Tomsic; directed by Jeff Tomsic.