ROCKOLANDIA: LAS CABRITAS to Join Edye Streaming Platform Lineup

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Edye, the HITN Media children's streaming platform, is bringing Rockolandia: Las Cabritas to its lineup starting this month, giving young audiences and families the chance to enjoy the Puerto Rican animated musical series in Spanish. Through adventures, songs and playful challenges, the show invites children to move, imagine, express themselves and learn alongside las Cabritas.

Rockolandia: Las Cabritas is a natural fit for Edye, a platform built on active participation between caregivers and kids — exactly the spirit that drives Rockolandia's blend of music, movement and storytelling. The series also reflects Edye's broader commitment to showcasing Hispanic talent and authentic cultural voices, giving Puerto Rican creators, musicians and performers a stage to reach families across the U.S. and Latin America. For Edye, welcoming las Cabritas isn't just adding a title to the lineup — it's an extension of the platform's mission to celebrate the richness and diversity of Hispanic culture through content children can see themselves in.

Created and produced by Dakiti Productions in Puerto Rico, Rockolandia: Las Cabritas follows seven spirited Cabritas — seven little goats who discover the world through music, movement, humor and play — while outwitting the scheming El Lobo Feroz. Aimed at children and family, the series encourages active participation, stronger together, emotional expression and early learning through original songs and storytelling. Every episode is written, performed and scored in Spanish first, and made in Puerto Rico by Puerto Rican talent.

Since its launch, Rockolandia: Las Cabritas has won four Emmy Awards and surpassed 160 million views on YouTube — growth achieved organically, since KaizenPop came on board as shareholder of Dakiti Productions in February 2026.

'We are thrilled that Rockolandia: Las Cabritas is coming to Edye,' said Erika Vogt-Lowell, VP of Content at HITN Media. 'This series was created to bring families together through music, laughter and stories that children can see themselves in. Edye is an ideal home for las Cabritas, and we can't wait for more families to sing, dance and rock along with them.'

The series grew out of creator Cristina Carrión's decision to revive and reinvent the 1980s children's musical her father, renowned Puerto Rican composer Alberto Carrión, originally created along with his mother and sister — bringing the show she loved as a child to a new generation. Alberto Carrión composes and produces the music for the series, while Cristina Carrión directs and serves as head writer and showrunner.

'I grew up with the 1980's show and the songs that my father wrote for my generation,' said Cristina Carrión, Creator, Showrunner and Director of Rockolandia: Las Cabritas and co-founder of Dakiti Productions. 'Bringing Rockolandia back as a series was a way of handing my childhood to a new generation — in Spanish, made in Puerto Rico, with every bit of its rhythm and sazón intact. Edye reaches exactly the families we made this for.'

Ailing Zubizarreta, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of KaizenPop, says: 'Its humor, its music, the way las Cabritas solve and triumph from everything together — all of it is Puerto Rican to the core, and that is precisely why families everywhere respond to it. What KaizenPop does is growing that DNA without ever sanding it down.'

Edye is part of HITN Media, the leading Spanish-language public media network in the United States. As HITN's premium preschool platform, Edye offers a safe, ad-free and algorithm-free space for children to learn and grow. Spanning SVOD, linear pay-TV through Edye-TV, broadcast blocks, a games hub and a subscription app, Edye delivers original and curated content to Spanish-speaking families across the U.S. and Latin America.

About Edye

Edye is a premium content platform for preschool-age children, which includes an SVOD platform, the pay-TV linear channel Edye-TV, programming blocks for broadcast television, and various digital games and activities. Edye offers fun and safe content, curated by experts in children's content. Edye has one of the largest catalogs of internationally recognized quality preschool series, featuring characters much loved by children, as well as games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents understand the value and benefits of the content. For more than seven years, Edye has been available in Spanish and Portuguese on major digital platforms and devices, as well as through pay-TV, Internet, and mobile phone operators in the United States and Latin America, including Brazil.

About HITN Media

HITN Media is the leading Spanish-language media company offering educational and cultural programming for the whole family. HITN reaches more than 35 million households in the United States and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). The HITN GO app is available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku with subscription.

About Dakiti Productions

Dakiti Productions is a Puerto Rico–based production company founded in 2022 by Cristina Carrión and Alberto Carrión, developing and producing animation and live-action series and features rooted in Puerto Rican culture and made with Puerto Rican talent. Dakiti is the creator and owner of the Rockolandia brand and the producer of Rockolandia: Las Cabritas, winner of four Emmy Awards and one of the most-watched Spanish-language preschool series on YouTube. The company's work is built on a simple principle carried by the series itself: juntos triunfamos — together we triumph. KaizenPop, founded by Ailing Zubizarreta and Bruno Zarka, is a shareholder in Dakiti Productions.

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