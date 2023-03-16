RLJE Films Nabs the Psychological Thriller SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North America, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights to the psychological thriller, SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL from Christian Mercuri's Capstone Global, which is handling worldwide sales for the film.

Directed by Yuval Adler (Bethlehem, The Operative), SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL is the feature screenwriting debut of Luke Paradise. It stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad 1 & 2, Silent Night). The film will be released on July 28, 2023.

"This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes MANDY - a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following," said RLJE Film Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. "Once again, he doesn't disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing."

In SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL, after being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is at it seems.

Cage also produced the film along with Alex Lebovici (Barbarian), Allan Ungar (Bandit) and Stuart Manashil (Pieces of a Woman). It is executive produced by Paradise, Christian Mercuri (Out of the Furnace), David Haring (The Old Way), Marc Goldberg (Final Score), David Sullivan (The Rise of the Krays), Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn (Come Away) and Waylen Lin (Bill & Ted Face the Music).

Ward negotiated the deal with Mercuri's Capstone Global on behalf of the filmmakers.

ABOUT RLJE FILMS

RLJE Films' past films include the Nicolas Cage phenomenon MANDY, from writer/director Panos Cosmatos; writer/director Craig Zahler's debut BONE TOMAHAWK, starring Kurt Russell, Richard Jenkins, Patrick Wilson and Matthew Fox; the action-packed THE TAX COLLECTOR from writer/director David Ayers; and CHRISTMAS WITH THE CAMPBELLS from producers Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley and starring Brittany Snow and Justin Long.

Recent and upcoming films include writer/director Tim Sutton's TAURUS, starring Colson Baker and Maddie Hassan and featuring music by Machine Gun Kelly; Mo McRae's directorial debut A LOT OF NOTHING; and the upcoming THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER from writer/director Bomani J. Story following its World Premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK.

AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.