RJ Thompson Announces UK Tour for September 2022

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has announced that he will be heading out on the road this September for a nine-date UK headline tour, in support of his brand new music. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 20th May at 10am BST, here.

The critically acclaimed artist will commence the run of dates on 11th September in Birmingham, continuing across the country culminating in Bristol on 21st September, with shows in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow (King Tuts), Gateshead, Nottingham (Bodega), London (The Lexington) and Brighton. Full dates and venues below.

The announcement of the tour follows the release of brand new single 'Your Money Or Your Life', the artist's first new music since 2020's sophomore album Lifeline, which debuted at Number 1 on the Official UK Download Chart, following with a Number 5 on the Official UK Album Chart upon its physical release in the Spring of last year. 'Your Money Or Your Life' and much of the upcoming music was created within RJ's own four walls, in isolation like most of the world has been within the last couple of years. Despite being physically restricted, the headspace it granted inspired dreams, reflection and ultimately the music he would now prepare to release as his most ambitious yet.

Starting his journey in the backstreet pubs and clubs of his native North-East, having taken up the drums aged six and self-taught guitar and piano later on, RJ has gone on to perform all over Europe, including as support for musical legend Jools Holland on multiple tours, performing at venues including the Royal Albert Hall. RJ is known and loved for his impeccable songwriting abilities and impassioned vocals, often backed by an indie-pop soundscape and plenty of playful synth. With reflective lyricism, RJ continues to create music that successfully combines relevant and relatable concepts with euphoric pop sensibilities, ready and waiting to be translated into a triumphant live show.

Dubbed 'Synth Springsteen' by the UK media and influenced by the likes of Beck, Brandon Flowers and Bleachers, RJ Thompson's artistry merges brilliant storytelling with a signature nostalgic sound. He's received lots of love on BBC radio from the likes of BBC Radio 2, 6Music and BBC Introducing. The Times claims that he is 'one to watch' while The Guardian hails the artist as 'prolific', with additional acclaim from the likes of Wonderland and CLASH.

September Tour Dates

11th - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

12th - Manchester, Night & Day

13th - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

15th - Glasgow, KING Tuts

16th - Gateshead, Sage Hall Two

18th - Nottingham, Bodega

19th - London, The Lexington

20th - Brighton, Komedia Studio

21st - Bristol, The Louisiana﻿