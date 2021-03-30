RICK AND MORTY Bends Space and Time With Global Premiere

New episodes of RICK AND MORTY are on the event horizon! Adult Swim has announced its Emmy ® Award-winning hit series will be rolling out the season five premiere across the globe starting on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT and are officially declaring it RICK AND MORTY Day.



Rick and Morty fans - from around the world - can get a megadose of access and content of all things RICK AND MORTY during RICK AND MORTY DAY, an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season. For the full schedule of premiere dates spanning across the multiverse, check out the new trailer below.



Rick and Morty is the award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.



Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

