REVOLT TV Announces Black History Month Celebration

REVOLT TV unveiled details about its Black History Month Excellence (#BHMX) initiative today, featuring its largest offering yet of network premieres, including the return of fan-favorite talk show State of the Culture; new seasons of stand-up showcase Funny AF, short film anthology Short & Fresh, and behind-the-scenes spin-off Breakfast Club Extra; and new episodes of popular morning mainstay The Breakfast Club, REVOLT Summit Presents, Director's Reel, and more. All shows tie into the #BHMX theme of celebrating "Black Excellence" in all fields and forms.

Also returning to THE LINEUP is a new installment in the ongoing "Anatomy of..." docu-series created in partnership with Sol & Jennia Fredrique Aponte of Full Frequency Media. Anatomy of BLACK LOVE premieres on Friday, Feb. 14th (Valentine's Day) at 9p EST. The new 30-minute special is an unapologetic and powerful look at modern love in the black community, and features intimate interviews with couples Michael Jai and Gillian White, Devale and Khadeen Ellis, Tariq Walker and Malinda Williams, and more.

The #BHMX initiative extends online to REVOLT.tv & REVOLT's social media channels, where the network will be publishing new articles and artist interviews all month long dedicated to Black Excellence, spotlighting #BHMX cultural "disruptors" on social media, and asking fans to nominate their own local #BHMX "Community Heroes". Each Friday, REVOLT will feature one of these nominated heroes across their social media accounts. Fans can contribute to the conversation online using hashtag "#BHMX".

"The programming on REVOLT represents Black Excellence and all it means for this current generation, we refer to as Gen Hip Hop," said Roma Khanna, REVOLT CEO. "This year's multiplatform campaign will shine a deserving light on current and rising leaders throughout our programming blocks, as well as celebrate community heroes that truly exemplify excellence."

More information about REVOLT's #BHMX network premieres below:

The Breakfast Club (weekdays at 6a EST)

Top NYC radio personalities DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God play the best in hip hop and R&B and weigh in on the most outrageous headlines in entertainment and Pop culture. And when celebrity guests ranging from Rick Ross to Kevin Hart to Angela Rye stop by... you never know what's going to happen! NAACP 2020 Image Awards Nominated.

REVOLT Summit Presents (Saturdays at 10p EST, starting February 1)

The most memorable moments and discussions from the REVOLT Summit, a multi-city cultural event series featuring inspirational artists, executives, and cultural leaders engaging in compelling conversations that explore the impact and influence of Hip Hop. Presented by AT&T.

Funny AF (Wednesdays at 10p EST, starting February 5)

Rising comedians take the stage at the REVOLT Studios to share hilarious stories about life and Hip Hop culture.

Breakfast Club Extra (Saturdays at 5p EST, starting February 8)

A behind-the-scenes look at what happens when the mics are turned off at the world's most dangerous morning show. DJ Envy, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and the crew dig deep on topics too ratchet for radio, guests keep it real in the green room, and friends of the show hit the streets to grab comments on the culture.

Anatomy of BLACK LOVE (Valentine's Day - Friday, February 14 at 9p EST)

An unapologetic and powerful look at modern love in the black community, told through intimate, stylized interviews with couples. Featuring Michael Jai and Gillian White, Devale and Khadeen Ellis, Malinda Williams and Tariq Walker, Sol and Jennia Aponte, and more.

State of the Culture (Tuesdays at 10p EST, starting February 18)

Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx, and Eboni K. Williams cut through the noise to get straight to the core of the most controversial and challenging conversations in Pop culture, politics, social justice, and more-all through the lens of Hip Hop.

Director's Reel (Fridays at 9p EST, starting February 21)

A spotlight on the top music video directors in the game, highlighting their climb to success as they reveal the tricks of the trade, behind-the-scenes stories, and how their work has impacted the culture.

Short & Fresh (Friday, February 21 at 10p EST)

REVOLT shines a spotlight on rising filmmakers pushing the culture forward through dope short films.

For more information on REVOLT's upcoming shows head to REVOLT.tv. Fans can learn more, join in, and follow the social conversation across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using hashtag #BHMX.





Related Articles View More TV Stories